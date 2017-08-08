Prog Awards: Watch TesseracT Win Best New Band Back In 2012

Cast your minds back, if you will, to 2012, and the very first Progressive Music Awards. Back then, the Limelight feature wasn’t even a thing in Prog magazine. So we called the best new up and coming band category New Blood. And the very first recipients were none other than TesseracT. You can see them, all rabbit in the headlight stares, in this video footage. But my, didn’t they go on to bigger and better things?

You’ve still got time to vote in this year’s Progressive Music Awards, which is now in its sixth year. Below is a list of all this year’s nominees in the Limelight category - the proviso for which, as the name implies, is that they have to have been featured in the Limelight section of the magazine. They represent some of the finest young talent in today’s progressive music scene, and you can cast your vote for your favourite nominee here.

Keep your eyes peeled for more action from the Awards vaults over the next two weeks.