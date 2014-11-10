New Noise: Plague Throat

Dishing out brutal death metal, Plague Throat, a three-piece death metal outfit from Shillong, India led by Nangsan Lyngwa (vocals, guitars), accompanied by Iaidon Jyrwa (bass) and Dolreich Bianglang Kharmawphlang (drums), have proved time and again that Shillong’s underground metal scene could never be taken lightly.

Being an instant hit among fanatics after the release of their debut EP, An Exordium to Contagion, the elements of doom which embodies their lyrical content have now taken them to the next level. The band has been in the live circuit since 2008. The band’s single Present Chaos has been featured in many metal compilations released in the country and internationally. The band recorded their self-produced single The Pretentious and the Deceived in 2012 which racked up another compilation entry and created a buzz about Plague Throat as being the next big thing to happen in the burgeoning Indian extreme metal scene. They followed it up with An Exordium to Contagion, which was recorded and mixed by the band and was released via Incanned Productions at Serene Atrocity on the August 8 2013 in Shillong. It was followed by Shillong’s biggest extreme metal gig in history and only succeeded in furthering their reputation as a band so tight that it would put the immaculate conception to quite a shame./o:p

Earlier this year, Plague Throat, by virtue of winning the Indian leg of Wacken Metal Battle, qualified to play a 30-minute set at Wacken Open Air 2014, on the Headbangers Stage. “The reaction we received was enormous. We bust our asses every day of the year and on days like these, all that is worth it,” quipped Nangsan. In the past, there have only been a handful of bands to achieve the feat of playing a prestigious show in foreign lands. Plague Throat have now joined that list along with becoming the flag bearers of metal in Northeast India./o:p