One-man Rush guy returns with one-man Led Zeppelin video

Remember Dominic Fragman, and his one man band The Solo Trio? He crossed our path only recently by performing Rush’s Tom Sawyer by himself, playing the various musical parts simultaneously. The video went viral, and now he’s back with a new video, tackling Led Zeppelin’s 1971 classic Black Dog.

“This was a really exciting tune to tackle,” Fragman tells Classic Rock. “The song itself is such a monumental song from such a monumental band. A rock institution: Led Zeppelin. When I was in the 8th grade I received a Zeppelin Box Set for Christmas (my parent’s are awesome!). I used to play discs from that set non stop. I was totally taken in by tunes like Since I Been Loving You, Achilles Last Stand, Kashmir, No Quarter. I loved it all. Of course all that came after the initial barbed hooks of Rock And Roll, Whole Lotta Love, Misty Mountain Hop, Dazed and Confused, and Communication Breakdown. I knew I’d be a lifer. But there was always something about Black Dog. Like so many of their tunes, it just oozes. You can feel it go down your spine. It seems like such a great choice for the Solo Trio.

“I knew it would be difficult. But, Man! It kicked my ass! I had to work out how to execute things I had not yet executed; with a kind of meticulousness I had not yet given to this endeavour. It was frustrating but it was exciting. I learned a lot. I discovered how to include certain simultaneous moves that I hadn’t yet gotten into. I had to focus more than I had focused on somebody else’s music so far. It was a great experience. I have grown because of it which is my favourite thing to do!

“I hope people enjoy it and let me know what they want to hear next!”

Dominic regularly releases new music via his Facebook page and YouTube channel. You can follow him on twitter or sign up for updates at his website.

