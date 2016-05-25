OlliOlli 2 hits the Xbox One

Xbox One gamers can finally get their hands on the critically acclaimed skateboarding title OlliOlli 2.

Roll7’s OlliOlli 2 was previously only available on the PS4 and PS Vita but now, timed exclusivity has ended and the studio has released it for Xbox One with a few extras in the form of OlliOlli 2: XL Edition.

The XL Edition includes five new worlds, 50 new Amateur and Pro levels and 250 new Challenges. It also includes the new Combo-Rush local multi-player mode for two to four players. It features 100 different levels for players to go head-to-head across in a bid to top the leaderboards. The final addition is a new Free-Skate mode for folks to chill out and practice before attempting the game’s more fiendish levels.

OlliOlli 2: XL Edition is available to download from the Xbox Live Marketplace for Xbox One now priced at €9.99/$12.99(US)/£12.99.