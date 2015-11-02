Occult metallers Secrets Of The Moon reveal a stellar new track

A band who have constantly extended the musical boundaries of black metal whilst affirming its darkest, most occult-minded principles, Germany’s Secrets Of The Moon are about to take another leap into the unknown with their forthcoming opus, Sun.

Heading deeper into gothic territories than ever before, the band’s sixth album - due out December 4 via Prophecy Productions/Lupus Lounge - variously recalls the likes of Bauhaus, Scary Monsters-era David Bowie, and even Marilyn Manson circa Holy Wood, but draws them into a riveting, desolated world that’s all the band’s own, and we have an exclusive premier of the multi-dimensional rollercoaster ride that is the album’s opening track, No More Colours.

Opening up on the spookiest of cadences before hurtling down a warped, sonic wormhole that sounds like you’re being carried through hyperspace into an alternate reality, No More Colours is an atmospheric yet furious testimony of the damned that’s mapped onto awe-inspiringly vast co-ordinates.

“For us it was very obvious that No More Colours had to be the opener,” says guitarist Ar. “It has a very intense black metal feeling, but especially with that song it’s a shift of dimensions. It’s like the entrance to this realm of the record.”

Make like HR Giger’s Space Jockey, strap yourself in, push those buttons that make the holographic constellations appear, and prepare yourself for the eight and a half minutes of soul-wringing wonder that is No More Colours!

