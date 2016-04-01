Norway's industrial metallers Dominanz unleash a nightmarish new video

Clearly destined to be revealed on April 1, Ruins Of Destruction, the striking new video from Bergen’s industrial marauders Dominanz, starts off by declaring, “This song is based on good Christian values, ethics, morals and beliefs.”

Whether or not your idea of good Christian values entails a sweaty, bug-eyed, pervy priest trying to exorcise a prim, and not entirely thrilled young woman while the band set up camp in a dusty asylum, don strange medical/fetish headgear and unleash a torrent of riffs so massive they could knock a planet off its axis, Ruins Of Destruction is so super-charged, its going make raise your fists like you’re the subject of an experiment in electrical conduction.

Populated by all manner of eerie creatures haunting its nooks and crannies, Ruins Of Destruction is a gothic, nightmare vision that’s a portent of what looks to be fearsome and epic forthcoming album. So draw your curtains, whirr up the generators and enter the world of ghoulish world of Dominanz below!

