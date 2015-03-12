Nick Holmes' Favourite Tracks From Music For Nations

Last month it was announced that iconic record label Music For Nations has returned after an eleven year absence. MFN is responsible for issuing music for the likes of Tool, Metallica, Opeth and Paradise Lost. As such, we asked Paradise Lost frontman Nick Holmes for the the label releases that stand out for him…

Mercyful Fate – A Dangerous Meeting (taken from Don’t Break The Oath, 1984)

“This is in my top three albums of all time. It still gives me goosebumps every time I play it. Such a great song and an incredible band.”

Slayer – Hell Awaits (taken from Hell Awaits, 1985)

“Hell Awaits is another album for life. This song truly blew everything out of the water back in the day.”

Candlessmass – Temple Of The Dead (taken from IV, 1992)

“A great, original band and a huge influence on us and on doom metal in general.”

Opeth – Deliverance (taken from Deliverance, 2002)

“Opeth’s Deliverance set the pace for what was to come. A really talented band and good friends!”

Hed PE – Blackout (taken from Blackout, 2003)

“I’ve never actually heard the band before, but I blagged a cool shirt back in the day, so that’s why they are on my list!”

InMe – Underdose (taken from Overgrown Eden, 2003)

“I’ve always liked this song and it totally encapulates the early 2000s ‘sound’.”

Cradle Of Filth – Dusk And Her Embrace (taken from Dusk And Her Embrace, 1996)

“A good example of Cradle Of Filth reinventing black metal for a wider audience – and it worked!”

Metallica – Master Of Puppets (taken from Master Of Puppets, 1986)

“Around this time, they were simply the best thing since the invention of the wheel. Their efforts didn’t exactly go unrewarded either.”

Anathema – A Fine Day To Exit (taken from A Fine Day To Exit, 2001)

“Another album that really hinted at what was to come from this talented bunch. Like with Opeth they’ve been good friends with Paradise Lost for many years!”

Paradise Lost – Daylight Torn (taken from Shades Of God, 1992)

“One of my favourite eras of the band really and it brings back fond memories.”