New prog you really must hear from Nektar, Circu5, Hanry and more in Prog's new Tracks Of The Week

Prog's brand new Tracks Of The Week. Six brand new and diverse slices of progressively inclined music

Congratulations to Norwegian melodic proggers Dim Gray who won last week's TOTW with the engaging Peril. They were followed by tyhe classic prog sound of Sweden's Somewhere and with Finnish prog metal quartet The Hypothesis in third palce.

The premise for Tracks Of The Week is simple - we've collated a batch of new releases by bands falling under the progressive umbrella, and collated them together in one post for you - makes it so much easier than having to dip in and out of various individual posts, doesn't it?

The idea is to watch the videos (or listen if it's a stream), enjoy (or not) and also to vote for your favourite in the voting form at the bottom of this post. Couldn't be easier could it?

We'll be bringing you Tracks Of The Week, as the title implies, each week. Next week we'll update you with this week's winner, and present a host of new prog music for you to enjoy.

If you're a band and you want to be featured in Prog's Tracks Of The Week, send your video (as a YouTube link) or track embed, band photo and biog to us here.

NEKTAR - I’LL LET YOU IN

Prog legends Nektar need little introduction to prog fans. The band released their latest album, Mission To Mars, earlier this year, which is the first in a planned trilogy of releases, and first to feature new drummer, Jay Dittamo, alongside longtime members Ryche Chlanda (guitars, vocals), Kendall Scott (keyboards, synths), Maryann Castello (vocals) and original founding member Derek “Mo” Moore (bass guitar, vocals).

“This song came to us very quickly and organically," the band declare of I'll Let You In. "It captures ‘that’ moment when you decide to share with someone your true self. How having the courage to be vulnerable can lead to deeper relationships and bring you closer to your higher power.”

Nektar - I'll Let You In (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

CIRCU5 - FREAKSHOW TRAIN

UK progressive rockers Circu5 release a brand new single, Freakshow Train, their first as a full band, with former Tin Spirits man Mark Kilminster joining mainman Steve Tilling, along with Lee Moulding. The new single, accompanied by an eye-catching video, ins the first taster of the band's upcoming album, Clockwork Tulpa, which they will release on March 7.

"Freakshow Train is about a feeling most of us experience: that we're worthless and don't belong," says Steve. "It's a rallying cry for everyone struggling with self-doubt – don't worry, you're not alone. We're all riding the same train."

CIRCU5 - FREAKSHOW TRAIN (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

ALLAMEDAH - LABARINTO VIRTUAL

A prog rock duo from Portugal, Allamedah have just released their new album Alameda. The duo, David Coutinho (vocals and guitars) and João Faria (drums), who sing in Portuguese, English, and Hebrew, draw influence from Fado, a traditional Portuguese music style recognized as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, and creating a a unique fusion within their prog metal sound.

The album is," the pair say, "a sonic journey through life’s ups and downs, blending poetic lyrics with intricate arrangements."

ALLAMEDAH - Labirinto Virtual (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

HANRY - ETHER

Hanry are a six-piece instrumental post-rock band from Rennes in France. They released their debut EP Panorama in 2022 and flow that up with a new EP, Disruption, which will be released through Pelagic Records on January 10. The gentle and immersive ebb and flow of Ether, from the upcoming. EP, seems the band throw ambient textures into the mix, making for a mesmerising concoction.

"Ether is colourless and volatile, somewhere beyond the clouds, highly flammable. It took a year to finalize this song, a year to find the sound we wanted for our next music," the band say. "We’re very proud of what we’ve done during the past few months and we can’t wait to share it all with you. Thanks to Pelagic Records for helping this happen."

HANRY - Ether - YouTube Watch On

ASTREYANE - TERRA INCOGNITA

Astreyane are a French trio who mix post-metal, progressive and more alternative sounds. The band are planning to release their debut album in early 2025 and thus far have released two singles from it, Unda and now the spirallingly enthralling Terra Incognita, both of which been more pleasingly progressive than post-metal and certainly leaves the listener wanting to hear more...

"This song is the balance between calm and intensity," the band say of Terra Incognita. "It flows with serenity, only to erupt into epic sonic waves. A musical inspiration of the unknown, where peace and storm collide."

Terra Incognita - YouTube Watch On

THE WRING - BADLANDS

Canadian prog metal trio The Wring releases their fourth studio album Nemesis through WormHoleDeath Records in September. It's an album that mixes the band's heavy rock roots with progressive and jazz influences. Badlands combines the twists and turns of Voivod with something a little more melodic and definitely interesting.

"Bad behaviour of major media outlets has given rise to powerful lower tier/social media that operate without any requirement for truth or decency; conflicting accounts, conspiracy theory, assertions without proof but presented as fact. It’s everywhere, but most obvious in the USA where almost every issue is dramatically polarized. Even the average semi-intelligent person doesn’t really know what to believe anymore. Musically, Badlands starts with a crushing bass riff leading into an angular verse and a very metal pre-chorus. The chorus is open and singable. I love the solo. It’s got some Lydian forms which has a ‘crooked major’ jazzy kind of vibe. Fun to play."