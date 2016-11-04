The Six Best New Songs You'll Hear This Week

For those about to read – [you’ll have to make your own sound of a cannon firing here, sorry] – we… salute… you! Here are six brand new releases to soundtrack the week ahead.

BRING ME THE HORIZON – Oh No

This sounds like the kind of song you’d hear while mooching around your local H&M, but it’s actually the latest single from Sheffield shapeshifters Bring Me The Horizon. Taken from last year’s That’s The Spirit, this song is nothing like their ferocious metalcore of the past, yet still somehow sounds just like them.

TESTAMENT – The Pale King

Veteran thrash metal veterans Testament have taken some inspiration from wacky TV show Ancient Aliens on this video for new single The Pale King. It’s a song about the mysteries and an alien king, and has the visuals to match, so keep an eye out for our extra-terrestrial friends.

PAPA ROACH – Crooked Teeth

Papa Roach have always used their music as an outlet for their aggression, but on this new song – taken from their as-yet-untitled new album – they’re positively seething. Yet, as Papa Roach always manage to do, they channel their rage through the catchiest of hooks.

DROPKICK MURPHYS – Blood

The newest track from Massachusetts-based punks Dropkick Murphys is a life-affirming anthem from start to end. In fact, it’s the perfect song to sing along with arm in arm with friends at the end of a long, late night. Which is probably exactly how it was written.

RAGING SPEEDHORN – Bring Out Your Dead

This summer, Corby bruisers Raging Speedhorn released their first album in ages. Featuring original vocalist Frank Regan, this intense video was captured live at Download earlier this year. We expect the title has little to do with Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

SICK OF IT ALL – Black Venom

Three decades on and Sick Of It All are showing no signs of slowing down. In celebration of their 30th anniversary, the band are releasing a new EP called When The Smoke Clears. Here’s a lyric video for Black Venom so you can practice your Lou Koller bellow and scare the shit out of your neighbours.