New Band Of The Week: Avalanche Party

Greetings, new music fans! It’s time to acquaint yourselves with the sounds of Leeds-based garage punks Avalanche Party, whose noisy racket takes it cues from punk’s founding artists, while polishing it up with a slick, psychedelic sheen, and are one of a growing number of NBOTW artists flying the flag for Leeds’ flourishing underground scene.

We catch up with the band below, to find out more about them, their music, and what they’re got planned next.

Can you introduce yourselves – where are you from, who does what and what are your roles in the band?

Kane: “I’m Kane and I’m from the beach. I play drums and sing sweet harmonic accompaniments.”

Jared: “I’m Jared and I’m from a different beach. I play guitar and sing.”

Jordan: “I’m Jordan and I’m from the top of a hill. I play sing and guitar.”

Glen: “I’m Glen and I live in the attic. I play keyboard.”

Joe: “I’m Joe and I live in a hole. I play bass and sing.”

How did you guys meet and start making music together?

Kane: “We spent some time roaring through the musical cosmos like hairy, crazed particles of the spirit gathering energy and magic, until eventually these disparate, frenzied atoms of love and creation bonded to form the great Avalanche Party molecule of joy and good times. My god what a rush.”

Jared: “We met in old bands and made our own.”

What were your key influences/inspirations in getting the band together?

Jordan: “Eric Cantona.”

Glen: “Like, what are you gonna do with your life? We want to be a fucking great band, man.”

Kane: “Do you believe in fairies?”

How would you describe your sound in three words for people who’ve never heard you?

Joe: “Bish Bash Bosh.”

Glen: “Bangy Bang Bang.”

Jordan: “Brian Badonde’s Bounty.”

Kane: “Love And Peace.”

Jared: “What?”

What makes you special/different to other bands out there?

Kane: “The purpose of art is to be higher than art. We are interested in masterpieces of humanity, specifically related to the supremely capable energy of the spirit, and the connection that has to the universe – in its absolute totality, I must add. To chew on the fat of your inquiry directly, we are just products of our innate desires and feelings, combined with the experiences gained through our thus far short existences. Our mission is to be true, really true to ourselves, and if you’re expressing from a place of real truth it will have its own DNA and own style, as you celebrate and embrace what makes you different. That is what makes people special.”

Glen: “We aren’t fucking gash and all you other bands are.”

Jared: “Glen, there are loads of good bands out there, you horrible cloth-eared bastard.”

Joe: “Get back in the attic, luddite.”

Jordan: “Eric Cantona.”

What’s the story behind the new single Porcelain – how did it come together?

Joe: “How did we write Porcelain?”

Kane: “Did we write it – or did it write us?

Jared: “Shortly before Valentine’s Day I found a to-do list lying on the floor of Jordan’s bedroom. He’s always making lists. I picked it up and put it in my duffel bag, I thought it could be a fun way of ridiculing him at some point in front of the lads. Sure enough, at the next rehearsal, Jordan turns up with a riff he thinks sounds like The Coasters (definitely doesn’t) and no lyrics. Frustration levels are rising, until I reach into my duffel bag, and pull out his to-do list. ‘Here’s some lyrics I wrote last week’ I said. Not wanting to look soft in front of the lads he didn’t own up to the real story behind the list of romantic profferings, and has been forced to sing those words ever since – ha ha!”

Jordan: “Well that’s not fucking true, is it.”

Glen: “Lemme out the attic!”

What’s your favourite story/anecdote from recording the single?

Joe: “We recorded the single at The Nave in Leeds, with Alex Greaves. It was great working with him and we had a lot of fun.”

Jared: “They had a pool table downstairs, so we had a competition.”

Kane: “You have to keep your mind active and fresh during the recording process, to maintain maximum performance levels, and good clean recreational activity is the perfect method.”

Joe: “I won the tournament! First prize – bag of Skittles – dead chuffed!”

Jordan: “I lost every game.”

Glen: “I did alright, yeah. Won a few, lost a few. Jordan didn’t seem too happy, I found him in the cupboard breaking pool cues over his head.”

Jordan: “I went back into the studio that night and re-recorded everyone’s parts.”

What, in your opinion, is the stand-out track you’ve recorded so far and why?

Kane: “Do you have a favourite child?”

Jared: “All of the ones on our lovely 12” vinyl, available now from Clue Records.”

Glen: “I love I’m So Wet – yes, yes, yes, sisters.”

Jordan: “Porcelain. That was the first time I’ve been happy with the recording process. Now I always go in and redo everyone’s parts.”

Joe: “Would have to be Porcelain for me. The others don’t know, but after we’d got the track back and mastered – I went back to the studio and re-did everyone’s parts. Mastered it myself with a spanner. I think it’s worked really well.”

What do you hope people will take away from the single and your music in general?

Jordan: “We want to breathe life into a world that encourages a mundane, banal, fiscal existence.”

Glen: “Take what you want outta the music, but you can’t take the music outta me, man.”

Kane: “You are so righteous.”

What’s been the highlight of your time in the band so far?

Glen: “Our beginning. I’ve been blessed to experience three childbirths in my time, but not one of them comes close to the feeling I got from the creation of this band.”

Jared: “The only way is up.”

Joe: “We’ve travelled the world playing our music, but this is just the start.”

What can people expect if they come to see you live?

Kane: “Five angry young men, baring their brains to the world. A beautiful cauldron of fire and fury, being frenziedly stirred by the energy deep within all your collective souls.”

What are you most looking forward to about the future – what’s coming next?

Joe: “Going on tour.”

Jared: “Recording great songs.”

Kane: “Exploring the peace within my heart.”

Jordan: “Being loved.”

Glen: “Yes.”

Catch Avalanche Party on tour at one of the dates below:

5 Apr: The Moon, Cardiff, UK

6 Apr: Mother’s Ruin, Bristol, UK

7 Apr: Water Rats, London, UK

14 Apr: Lending Room, Leeds, UK

20 Apr: Jimmy’s, Manchester, UK

21 Apr: Cafe Totem, Sheffield, UK

27 Apr: Broadcast, Glasgow, UK

28 Apr: Sneaky Pete’s, Edinburgh, UK

5 May: Live At Leeds, Leeds, UK

6 May: Hit The North, Newcastle, UK

23 Jun: Georgian Theatre, Stockton, UK

30 Aug: Electric Fields Festival, Scotland, UK

