Myrkur's M Album Track By Track: Part One

The first part of this video trilogy, Myrkur guides us through the first four tracks on her sensational debut album M.

Taking inspiration from the worlds of black metal, folk and choral arrangements, M is one of the most powerful and emotional records 2015 has produced.

Here, Myrkur talks about her visions and thought processes behind each track. Opener Skøgen Skulle Dø was actually one of the first songs Myrkur ever wrote and symbolises “killing off a part of oneself”, a theme that resonates throughout the whole record. She also reveals that Onde Børn is the song “I care for the most” as the lyrics are “about my supporters” who have been there with her music since the beginning.

Watch the first four tracks explained below.

Subterranea: Myrkur