Mutoid metallers Red Method unleash a striking new video

Scavenged from the remnants of mutoid metallers Meta-Stasis and The Defiled, and retooled to put the fear, defiance and outright catharsis into your scarred heart like there actually is no tomorrow, London’s Red Method have become one of the most sonically, and visually, arresting bands to have emerged from the UK scene in recent years.

Following on from a host of indendiary performances at Desertfest, Bloodstock and UK Tech-Metal Fest last year, Red Method’s debut album, For The Sick, is out today via their Depraved Records label, and it’s a full-on melee of heavyweight grooves that would have Max Cavalera shouting “Fokk that sheet opp!” from the sidelines, tuning warped to the red zone of wrong, heart rate-hijacking electronica, colossal, Slipknot-inspired clatter and fervent vocals courtesy of frontman Jeremy Gomez that sound like he’s just swallowed a furnace.

To celebrate For The Sick’s release, the band are also unleashing a shot across the bows in the form of a striking video for the track, Ideology Of The Sick, and directed by the diseased, creative minds at Dark Fable Media.

If you’ve caught Red Method live and you’re reading this, congratulations, because you’ve fared better than the audience here, goaded into an auditorium where Red Method are playing at the behest of a gang of spivs decked out in the band’s regulation, red, white and black colour scheme, losing their shit as their audiences are wont to do, and then taking a funny turn after knocking back drinks of dubious origin, suggesting the words ‘YOUR SICK’ flashing across a backscreen aren’t in fact a typo.

“Ideology Of The Sick is aimed towards those who blindly follow creeds and cults without question,” say the band, “and are willing to persecute those who don’t believe in the same thing. We developed the concept of this video in line with what this means to us, but we also wanted to create and push the boundaries beyond anything we had done before. Our brothers in Dark Fable Media had helped us to realise this vision and what you see is a dark and twisted interpretation of how you can spread propaganda for your own gain. You don’t have to look very far – go on the internet – fake news is everywhere.”

Refuse to drink the Kool-Aid, or whatever the doomed crowd are guzzling here, and prepare for the aural avalanche that is Ideology Of The Sick below!

Get For The Sick and host of other items at the Red Method merch page, and see the band's forthcoming tour dates below!

Feb 28: The Fighting Cocks, Kingston

Mar 12: Fuel, Cardiff

Mar 13: Temple of Boom, Leeds

Mar 14: The Shed, Leicester

Mar 15: Marrs Bar, Worcester

Mar 17: Bullingdon, Oxford

Mar 18: Face Bar, Reading

Mar 19: Level 3, Swindon

Mar 20: The Black Heart, London

Mar 24: The Green Door Store, Brighton

Mar 25: Cobblestones, Bridgewater

Mar 26: The Joiners, Southampton

Mar 27: The Met Lounge, Peterborough

Mar 28: The Asylum, Birmingham

Apr 3: Firebug, Leicester

Apr 4: B2, Norwich

Apr 24: The Anvil, Bournemouth

Apr 25: The Unicorn, London

May 8: The Underground, Plymouth

May 22: Ye Olde Salutation Inn, Nottingham

May 23: Crush Cancer Fest (The Green Door Store), Brighton