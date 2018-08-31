Mike + The Mechanics to release 30th Anniversary edition of The Living Years

A 30th Anniversary edition of Mike + The Mechanics The Living Years album will be released through BMG direct on November 30.

The album, the band's second, was their commercial breakthrough after their self-titled 1985 debut. The album spawned the massive hit single with the title track, which was a worldwide smash and reached No. 2 in the UK charts, as did the album.

Available on vinyl for the first time ever, this set is available as double LP and CD deluxe 40 page hardback book. There are brand new liner notes written by music journalist Neil McCormick and rare behind the scenes photos and memorabilia from the band. As well as the original album, there are live bonus tracks many of which are being made available for the first time, as well as a never before released 2014 version of The Living Years.

The new version is available for pre-order now. There are a limited 1,000 copies with additional signed art cards as well as an exclusive T-Shirt with all direct to customer purchases.

Mike + The Mechanics will tour the UK in 2019.