Metallica's Sad But True played at twice the speed

YouTube has had a long relationship with Metallica. Over the years there have been countless reinterpretations of ‘Tallica’s songs, from Legend Of Zelda mashups to chilling piano cover versions, and the newest to make its way over to the Hammer newsroom is a double-speed version of Sad But True.

YouTuber 66Samus has recorded a drum cover of the Black Album classic played at twice the speed, and he absolutely nails it. Sure, Sad But True isn’t the fastest song in the world, but upping the ante and still making it sound fresh can’t be easy. It actually makes the song sound upbeat and jaunty, with Hetfield’s vocals rollicking along at 100mph.

Do you think it works?

