The 12 new metal songs you need to hear this week

Welcome to Purgatory. It’s that weird bit in autumn where stuff isn’t beautiful and orange anymore, but nor has the excitement of Halloween begun to take hold. It’s that non-emotional in-between where the nights are creeping in and you’re not sure how to feel about it yet.

But, hey, metal! Despite all the blackness and sadness outside, heavy music continues to warm the cockles of our hearts, even when it is also black and sad. This week, our reprieve has come from Dream Theater, Myles Kennedy and Ice Nine Kills, not to mention an array of impressive young guns eager to nab your ears. Don’t forget to vote for your favourite in our poll below after listening!

Before we get to all that, though, let’s examine the results of last week’s tracks-of-the-week. Such heavyweights as Lacuna Coil, Coheed And Cambria and Soilwork released new tunes, but defying them all and winning our readers’ hearts were Finnish industrial lot Turmion Katilot. Congrats to them!

TURMION KÄTILÖT - Pulssi

Now, 12 more artists await, all ready for your approval and the bragging rights of being your favourite of the week. Dive in below and make sure to cast your digital ballot!

Dream Theater – Night Terror

Dream Theater have released their first new song with founding drummer Mike Portnoy in 15 years! Some things never change, however: this near-10-minute opus is another flurry of technical, anthemic prog from the New York veterans. It sees not just Portnoy, but vocalist James Labrie, guitarist John Petrucci and keybordist Jordan Rudess firing on all flamboyant cylinders. Expect more ambition and grandeur when the band’s next album, Parasomnia, arrives on February 7.

Dream Theater - Night Terror

Myles Kennedy – Saving Face

In between his work with Alter Bridge, Guns N’ Roses icon Slash and being an all-round lovely chap, Myles Kennedy somehow has time to sustain a solo career. The Art Of Letting Go, released today, is his third full-length under his own name since 2018, and its release was preempted earlier this week by fourth single Saving Face. Its twanging guitars and heroic vocals continue the 70s-style aplomb now signature to Myles’ solo work.

Myles Kennedy - "Saving Face"

Fit For An Autopsy – Lower Purpose

Fit For An Autopsy go straight for the jugular on their new single. Where recent years have seen the New Jersey six-piece shed their deathcore skin with melodic moments and tech-metal guitars, Lower Purpose is un-flashy, smacking with a blast of unkempt aggression. Expect it to be one of the most pulse-pounding moment on next album The Nothing That Is when the full thing drops later this month.

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY - Lower Purpose

Ice Nine Kills – A Work Of Art

Horror film aficionados Ice Nine Kills are now part of the genre they love to death, soundtracking Terrifier 3 with A Work Of Art. That lovable, blood-soaked, murderous scamp Art The Clown guests in the track’s cinematic music video, which sees the jester go on an inevitably enormous killing spree. Not even famed Sirius XM DJ Jose Mangin is safe! And don’t even get us started on the bit with the baby… Ready your barf bags.

Ice Nine Kills - A Work of Art - From Terrifier 3

Memphis May Fire – Hell Is Empty

Metalcore beloveds Memphis May Fire continue an impressive run of singles with their fifth song this year, Hell Is Empty. The band say that the hugely melodic track is about the depravity of modern times, lamenting “the chaos and destruction we see in the world today”. “This song is a wake-up call: a raw and unapologetic look at the consequences of our actions and the world we’ve created,” explains singer Matty Mullins.

Memphis May Fire - Hell Is Empty

Cane Hill - Drowning Therapy

Nu metal revivalists Cane Hill are continuing the run-up to their next album A Piece Of Me I Never Let You Find, out November 1. Drowning Therapy is the record’s sixth (bloody hell) single and, initially, drives forward with pulsing and emotional tones. However, vocalist Elijah Witt and co. still reach a cathartic, sonic hellscape by the song’s end.

Drowning Therapy

Ocean Grove – Last Dance

Aussie nu metal stompers Ocean Grove are baring their tender side on new single Last Dance. Taken from upcoming album Oddworld (out November 22 via Sharptone), the track’s melodically sung, full of electronic atmospherics and mellow riffs. The band call it an “apocalyptic symphony” which “grapples with this idea of facing the death moment, whether that be of the planet or a loved one”. Light stuff, then.

- YouTube Watch On

Hangman’s Chair – 2am Thoughts (feat. Dool)

“Post-punk is almost perfect,” say Hangman’s Chair. “It just needs bigger riffs.” This has been the driving force behind the Frenchmen’s six studio albums, and it continues apace on their new single. 2am Thoughts, featuring Raven van Dorst of Dool, is a melancholic but toe-tappin’ ride, reverb-ey lead guitars twirling on top of heavy-as-fucking-hell chords. No word on anything more yet but, given previous album A Loner dropped at the start of 2022, another one would be pretty timely right about now…

- YouTube Watch On

Scowl – Special

What do hardcore nasties Scowl have in common with Phoebe Bridgers and Mitski? Up until this week, jack-shit. However, the Bay Area bunch are now signed to those two’s label, Dead Oceans, and announced the news with Special. The song’s about wanting to feel alive, according to singer Kat Moss, and it’s certainly brimming with vitality, layering screams and catchier singing atop high-energy guitars and percussion.

- YouTube Watch On

The Fallen Prophets - Beneath The Veil Of Fresh

If it's proper, no-nonsense death metal you're after this week, these South African ragers have you covered. Beneath The Veil Of Flesh is the first release from the five-piece's upcoming new EP, Primordial Instinct, and a video accompanying the track features the lads dolled up in their finest wares, taking over a rather nice looking, stately home and, um, giving it an absolute aural battering, basically.

- YouTube Watch On

Tayne – In This Trend

Tayne are relative unknowns right now, but they’re driven for you to know their name. Fresh off a tour with ex-Dillinger Escape Plan man Greg Puciato, the UK metal/shoegaze trio signed to MNRK: home to such heavyweights as High On Fire and Black Label Society. In This Trend is an ardent attention-grabber, its electro pulses and heavy riffs exploding from whatever speakers play it. Expect more ear-rattling excess from debut album Love next year.

- YouTube Watch On

Neckbreakker – Shackled To A Corpse

After forming under the incredibly-easy-to-pronounce name of Nakkeknaekker, Neckbreakker may have rebranded, but they’re still the same death metal aggressors as always. Shackled To A Corpse proves it, with its music just as ugly as its title. It follows previous song Horizon Of Spikes in offering a preview of debut album Within The Viscera, which drops on December 6 via Nuclear Blast. More charming song names will follow.