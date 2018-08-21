Trending

Metal Hammer Podcast: The Big Bloodstock Review

Metal Hammer  

On this week's Metal Hammer Podcast we review this year's Bloodstock festival plus discuss news from Venom Prison, Megadeth and more!

Gojira at Bloodstock
(Image: © Jake Owens)

A weekend of Judas Priest, Gojira, Nightwish, Cannibal Corpse, Emperor, Alestorm, At The Gates and a helluva lot more! We dissect it all in the big review of Bloodstock festival.

We also talk news from Venom Prison, Bring Me The Horizon and Megadeth.

Plus there’s a discussion about potential Bloodstock headliners and whether bands should mix it up when playing live.

