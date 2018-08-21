Metal Hammer Podcast: The Big Bloodstock Review

A weekend of Judas Priest, Gojira, Nightwish, Cannibal Corpse, Emperor, Alestorm, At The Gates and a helluva lot more! We dissect it all in the big review of Bloodstock festival.

We also talk news from Venom Prison, Bring Me The Horizon and Megadeth.

Plus there’s a discussion about potential Bloodstock headliners and whether bands should mix it up when playing live.

The Metal Hammer Podcast is powered by Olympus.