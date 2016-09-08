Metal Hammer Is Turning 30: Get Excited!

We’re fucking 30! How about that?! This month, Metal Hammer is celebrating three decades of bringing you the very best in heavy music, and we want you to be a part of it.

Starting today, we’re officially kicking off a celebration the likes of which you’ve never seen. Later, we’ll be starting the official unveiling of our special edition 30th anniversary issue (seriously, it’s brilliant), which will be on sale next week, and that’s just the beginning.

As well as the issue itself, which features one of the most ambitious projects we’ve put together (more on that later…), over the coming weeks and months look out for special events, tours, parties and special features across future issues, all of which will help to make this the most badass 30th birthday party ever.

Strap yourselves in. It’s gonna be wild. And we’re only just getting started.

Cheers, fuckers!

Team Hammer

The 30 best moments from the last 30 years of metal