Megadeth's Hangar 18 played using coat hangers

Megadeth might have written Hangar 18 about UFO conspiracy theories back in 1990, but this is 2018 and the internet has ruined everything forever oh god why won't it stop someone please stop the madness...

Ahem.

So in the spirit of the internet and wackiness, may we present to you Cameron Fleury – the man who played Metallica's Frantic on a trash can – playing Hangar 18 using coat hangers for drumsticks. Sure. There's not much more we can say than that, other than it's a shame he didn't use eighteen of them, lodged between his fingers and toes. Sort it out, Cameron!