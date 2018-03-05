Here's Metallica's Frantic played on a trash can

Carrying on the great YouTube tradition of metal songs being played on random household objects (such as a shovel), drummer Cameron Fleury has tried his hand at playing Metallica’s Frantic while using a garbage can lid as a snare.

We all know just how bad (and annoyingly loud) the snare sounds on St. Anger, and Cameron has managed to replicate that noise by using his trusty bin lid. It would be harsh for us to say that it sounds better, but it doesn’t sound much worse tbh.

Thrash metal? More like trash metal!

Metallica recently announced a run of dates across North America in 2018⁄ 2019 as part of their epic WorldWired tour.

