Mauritian cover of John Lennon's Imagine offers hope in 10 different languages

Left versus right. Black versus white. The haves versus the have-nots. Cat lovers versus dog fanciers. Wherever you look, the world seems more divided than ever, and after the most poisonous Presidential campaign in US history, it seems clear that mankind needs more than ever to come together and live together in perfect harmony. After all, we all know that people are the same where ever we go.

Perhaps Mauritius is the place that’ll get the ball rolling. Ajitha and Friends, a group of musicians from the small Indian Ocean nation, have recorded a version of John Lennon’s 1971 hit Imagine, with the lyrics sung in English, Hindi, Tamil, French, Urdu, Marathi, Telugu, Chinese, Bhojpuri and Creole.

The band say the song is “selected to describe the unity in diversity of the magnificent island of Mauritius,” but we see no reason why it can’t be broadened out to include the rest of globe. After all, Imagine is — as Yoko Ono once wisely said — “just what John believed: that we are all one country, one world, one people.”

