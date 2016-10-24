Haunting Led Zeppelin and Guns N' Roses covers performed by Japanese musicians

Just when you thought you couldn’t squeeze any more juice out of the Led Zeppelin lemon, along comes a Hong Kong TV station to prove you wrong. NHK World is a channel that aims to report Asian news from a Japanese point of view and to promote Japanese culture globally, and their Blends show employs well-known traditional Japanese musicians to play Western rock and pop classics.

Using instruments like the Nijugen-Koto (a 20-string harp) the Biwa (a kind of lute) and the Kagurabue (a bamboo flute), the musicians have covered songs including Zeppelin’s Stairway To Heaven, Guns N’ Roses’ Welcome To The Jungle, Derek & The Dominos’ Layla, Toto’s Africa and The Beatles’ Let It Be.

