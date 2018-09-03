Matt Heafy covers Tears Don't Fall by Bullet For My Valentine

Matt Heafy is up to his old tricks again. It feels like you can't even look at the internet without seeing that the Trivium frontman has worked his magic on another rock and metal anthem, this time trying his hand at Bullet For My Valentine's Tears Don't Fall.

Of course, unlike his covers of Africa by Toto and Kiss From A Rose by Seal, this one didn't need metalling up. In fact, Heafy has turned it into something resembling a heartfelt acoustic ballad.

What do you think of the reimagined version?