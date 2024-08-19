“People would be like, ‘This again?’ I’d tell them it made my shift easier”: P.O.D.’s Marcos Curiel played Radiohead to survive working in a goth retail store

When P.O.D. co-founder and guitarist Marcos Curiel discovered Radiohead, he found their music helped him through endless shifts in a goth store. But that was only the beginning for his passion for their music.

“I used to work in a retail store called Hot Topic that sold goth apparel, and we got to choose what CDs got played. OK Computer was always in the mix. There were people who’d be like, ‘This again?’ and I’d tell them that it made my shift easier.

The thing about Radiohead is that they can go from the very complex and dark to the very soulful and beautiful. They just make things flow – and as an artist, a musician, and also as a listener, I really appreciate that.

I’d heard Creep and the earlier stuff, but OK Computer was critically acclaimed and commercially accepted, and that was kind of like the entry level for me; I could explore it as a youngster and as I developed as a musician. And throughout the years, as they progressed and became more progressive, I fell deeper in love with what they did.

When they got into that more electronic stuff with Kid A, I thought that was amazing. There were a lot of people who didn’t like that transition. A lot of friends who were into Radiohead didn’t know how to feel about it at the time – but they all love it now.

I saw them at the Embarcadero in San Diego and I saw them at the Sleep Train Amphitheater, where I had seats right by the soundboard, which was level to the stage so I could experience it at full volume. I appreciate everything they do creatively and melodically; they’re one of those bands that I can’t stop listening to.

It’s hard to chose a favourite album. The Bends is up there for me. In Rainbows and Hail To The Thief aren’t their most successful albums, but they have things on there that I love. The bass line in Myxomatosis – I just love that kind of stuff. It depends on the kind of mood I’m in. If I want more poppy Radiohead then I’ll go for OK Computer, and I love A Moon Shaped Pool.

Right now I’m waiting for new material. But Kid A is up there too, and one of my favourite songs is Knives Out. I also love Thom Yorke’s solo stuff. I’m still trying to warm up to The Smile, but my heart is with Radiohead.”