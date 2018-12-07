Trending

Louder's Tracks Of The Week: New music from Dream Theater, AFI and more

The new tunes are in, now it's down to you to crown the week's winners

Epic prog metal, Vinny Appice's supergroup and a special festive appearance from Josh Homme: we have all this and more for you in this week's round up of new music. But before we get on to all that, as always, it's time to take a look at last week's winners. Heartfelt congrats to the three who take the podium this week, in particular to prog rockers Queensryche, who scooped almost 55% of the final, vote!

3. Gerard Way - Getting Down The Germs
2. Mono - Breathe
1. Queensryche - Man The Machine

Who will grasp victory by the hands this week? There's only one way to find out, and that's by perusing the songs below. For now, let's take a look back at last week's winning song.

