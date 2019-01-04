Louder's Tracks Of The Week: New music from Brian May, Bring Me The Horizon and more

Welcome to 2019, dear readers, a year where the worlds of rock and metal promise a musical harvest even better than the last. We've got upcoming records from Korn, Rammstein and Tool to look forward to – well, if the latter can finally sort their shit out and get an album released, that is – as well as releases from all sorts of favourites we don't even know exist yet.

But what for this week? The music world is still for the most part rubbing its eyes, blinking and cranking its gears into 2019, but that hasn't stopped new releases already tumbling from names big and small. We've got the space-aged solo effort from Queen legend Brian May, an extremely pop-tastic offering from former metalheads Bring Me The Horizon and plenty more in between.

Of course, we can't proceed without announcing the winner of our last TOTW vote – which after a lengthy Christmas hiatus, we can finally announce to be as follows:

3. AFI - Trash Bat

2. Dream Theater - Untethered Angel

1. Tokyo Taboo - No Pleasure Only Pain

But who will be crowned victor of this week's round? Check out the songs below and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. For now, a look back at last time's winning song.

Louder's Tracks Of The Week: 4th January

