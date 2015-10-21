Livin' it Large at Louisville's Louder Than Life

We spoke to Nothing More, Black Stone Cherry, Kentucky Headhunters, Shinedown, Trivium, Bring Me The Horizon, the fans, and Louder Than Life promotor Danny Wimmer.

“It’s important because people work so hard,” says Wimmer. “The dollar matters, and I don’t want people leaving here thinking ‘I just wasted a thousand dollars’, or whatever they spend. I want people leaving here going, ‘that was the best weekend of my life’.“

“You are going to find some of the best BBQ in the world,” adds Black Stone Cherry’s John Fred Young, “and some of the best bourbon… you will have an amazing time at this festival.“

For more information about Louder Than Life, visit the festival website. Black Stone Cherry’s new DVD *Thank You: Livin’ Live, which was filmed at the *LG Arena in Birmingham, England, is released on October 30.