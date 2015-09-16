Listen to Blacklisters' new album right now

Leeds-based noise quartet Blacklisters release their second album Adult through Smalltown America on September 18 – but you can listen to it now on TeamRock.com.

According to frontman Billy Mason-Wood, the band had one lofty goal when creating the follow-up to their 2012 eponymous debut.

“Writing this album was about proving to ourselves that we could sound exactly the same as Phil Collins,” says the vocalist. “Now that you can finally listen to it, I think you will agree that not only have we succeeded in sounding exactly the same as Phil Collins, but we may have written the greatest Phil Collins album – of all time.”

Personally, we think they’re more in line with The Jesus Lizard and The Birthday, but judge for yourself by streaming the 10 tracks below.

The band have lined up a number live dates to support the release. Catch them at the following venues:

September 18 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

September 25 – The Wheatsheaf, Oxford

September 26 – Shacklewell Arms, London

October 03 – Firebug, Leicester

October 04 – Crauford Arms, Milton Keynes

October 09 – The Parish, Huddersfield

October 10 – Gulliver’s, Manchester

October 16 – Ivory Blacks, Glasgow

October 17 – Maguires Pizza Bar, Liverpool

October 19 – Corporation, Sheffield

November 01 – Hare & Hounds, Birmingham

November 29 – Mutations Festival, Brighton (with Lightning Bolt, Metz, Om, Chelsea Wolfe)

For more information on Blacklisters, visit their official site.