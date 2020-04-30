Lamb Of God are back and on the new cover of Metal Hammer

It's been five long years since Lamb Of God put out a proper full-length album, and the new issue of Metal Hammer features a world exclusive interview with Randy Blythe as they prepare to make their return.

We head to Richmond, Virginia with the man himself to find out what took the band so long, how they're dealing with a significant lineup change and why they've gone political on the new album (though not in the way you might think...).

Also in the new issue of Metal Hammer - which comes with three free digital bookazines and an exclusive, specially curated 11-hour playlist - we celebrate the legacy of Ronnie James Dio, who passed away ten years ago next month and give Nergal a grilling about his controversial behaviour. Plus, we count down the 5 greatest bands from metal as voted for by you lot. From Maiden to Metallica, it's stacked with big names and even a couple of big surprises...

All that plus hanging at home with Ice T, asking Head from Korn who'd win a nu metal Royal Rumble and brand new interviews with David Vincent, The Black Dahlia Murder, Irist, In Flames, Solstafir and many more.

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now. Get it in shops (while on your essential grocery shop, of course), or get it safely delivered to your house .