James McArthur Collaborates With Syd Arthur's Joel Magill

London based prog-friendly singer songwriter James McArthur has collaborated with Syd Arthur bassist Joel Magill on his forthcoming new album.

You can hear the song, Burnt Moth, which also lends its name to the title of McArthur’s forthcoming new album, below. Speaking of the song itself, McArthur says: “The first half of the song sees the jails full and the heart empty. The second half sees the heart full and the jails empty. It’s a positive tune looking for a natural fix. The song is about how there are many complicated and negative things in life that could be changed and improved by a simple action - Anything is possible.”

Magill, along with fellow Syd Arthur band member Raven Bush also appeared on McArthur’s 2015 album Strange Readings From The Weather Station. Burnt Moth, McArthur’s third album, will be released in January. Syd Arthur have just released their latest album, Apricity.