“What’s more satanic than a demon throwing a priest into the water, chained?!” Watch Jack Black react to classic album covers by Dio, Iron Maiden, Manowar and more

Jack Black is Hollywood’s ultimate metalhead. Not only will you see him throwing up the horns in practically every photoshoot he can, but he has his own band, the inimitable Tenacious D, and once led a voice cast of rock stars in the metal-as-hell video game Brütal Legend. Plus, 2003’s School Of Rock introduced countless younger millennials to the magic of AC/DC, Led Zeppelin and more.

In 2018, Youtube duo Rhett And Link decided to test the metal credentials of the Kung Fu Panda and High Fidelity star. The pair got Jack to appear on their daily show, Good Mythical Morning, and with him attempted to find the most metal album art ever conceived.

The trio start with Amon Amarth and their 2011 record, Surtur Rising. “Right out the gate, I do not know this band,” Jack admits with a laugh, and he seems rather unimpressed with the image of a towering Norse god emerging from a volcano to spread chaos across Scandinavia. “I guess what they’re saying is that there’s nothing more metal than a volcano,” he says, “but I disagree. I know what they’re saying, ‘It’s like where hell and earth meet!’, but I can’t help but just think of Hawaii.”

Jack then gets treated to a stone-cold classic: Holy Diver by Dio. Given Tenacious D collaborated with the band’s namesake singer, Ronnie James Dio, on multiple occasions, it’s an image that instantly pricks the actor’s ears. “It’s real religious!” he declares. “What’s more satanic than a demon throwing a priest into the water, chained?!”

When one of his co-hosts points out that the demon on the Holy Diver cover is throwing the classic heavy metal horns sign, Jack replies, “That is the most metal thing you can do with your hands at any given time.”

Jack’s similarly enamoured with the following artwork, from Iron Maiden’s The Number Of The Beast. He breaks down, in depth, the image of Eddie puppeteering Satan, who himself is puppeteering a much smaller Eddie. “It’s a mind-blower!” he smiles. “I’ve done some time with this cover.”

Watch the full footage – where Jack also reviews the covers of Manowar’s The Triumph Of Steel, Molly Hatchet’s Beatin’ The Odds, and Cannibal by US deathcore band Wretched – via the video embedded below.

Currently, Jack is promoting his new film Kung Fu Panda 4, which came out on March 8 in the US and will release on March 28 in the UK. Tenacious D recorded a cover of Britney Spears’ …Baby One More Time for the film’s soundtrack.

Tenacious D are also touring in 2024. The band will play dates across Europe in April and May, then perform in Australia and New Zealand in July. Dates are available below and tickets are now on sale via the band’s website.

Apr 29: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

Apr 30: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

May 1: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

May 3: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

May 5: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

May 7: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

May 8: Manchester AO Arena, UK

May 9: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

May 11: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

May 12: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

May 13: Brighton Centre, UK

May 15: Paris Accor Arena, France

Jul 13: Sydney ICC, Australia

Jul 14: Sydney ICC, Australia

Jul 16: Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Australia

Jul 18: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Jul 20: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

Jul 22: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

Jul 24: Wellington TSB Arena, New Zealand

Jul 26: Auckland Spark Arena, New Zealand