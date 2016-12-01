Introducing L'Anima: Seasoned rockers indulging their love for prog

This is a labour of love. And if you doubt the veracity of such a claim, then consider this: L’Anima have been in the development stage now for eight years. Yet, even though they have a self-funded album finished, the band are still struggling to get any label interest – though we can’t understand why.

“We have been talking to record companies,” says guitarist Pedro J Caparros. “But even if we can’t get a deal sorted, we won’t give up. We’ll find another way to get our music released.”

Caparros is a member of Gibraltar rockers Breed 77, but he openly states that prog is a passion.

“Ahead of everything, I have always had a love for progressive music. In fact, that’s how this project started. I had ideas I knew wouldn’t work with Breed 77. Then I met Andy Mitchell, who’d been the vocalist in the Yardbirds, and we discovered a mutual interest in bands like Opeth and Rush. And Kansas’ Point Of Know Return album.”

Caparros and Mitchell painstakingly began to write and demo songs, fitting these sessions in whenever they could find time in hectic schedules. “It took us about two years to get anything done,” says Caparros. “But by the end of 2010 we decided to pursue this properly. What drove us forward was playing the demos to friends, and they were so encouraging about it we felt there was something exciting here.”

By the summer of 2014, L’Anima had also finally become a fully fleshed band, with the addition of guitarist Mauro Paderni, bassist Luca Forlani and drummer Iban Sanz.

“These guys share our vision for the future, and once we had them on board, we could really focus on the album.”

The recording sessions happened in London, Barcelona and Majorca.

“We were paying for all of this out of our own pockets. So, it’s a very humble project, and I ended up mixing everything as well.”

Called Departures, this is a concept album featuring just one song.

“We’ve split this into eight sections, so that people can dip in and out wherever they want. But what we’d tried to do is look at the future of humanity, which is a big task. Each section has a different, self-contained story.”

While there’s no release date for the album at the time of going to press, there will be a single out in mid-January. This is Point Of No Return. And if you want to hear the band right now, then they’ve just issued a video for the song Path To Sirius.

L’Anima only played two shows so far, both in London earlier this year. But they will return on February 4, at an all-day prog event in Camden. And they should have an expanded line-up by then.

“We’re looking to add a keyboard player, which will underline just how proggy we want to be. This band means more to me than anything else I’ve done. Because now I’m getting to play music I really enjoy.”

Prog File

Line-up

Andy Mitchell (lead vocals), Pedro J Caparros (guitar, vocals), Mauro Paderni (guitar, vocals), Luca Forlani (bass), Iban Sanz (drums)

Sounds like

Pain Of Salvation wrapped around Blackwater Park-era Opeth, with a touch of 70s prog

Current release

Departures. Release tbc

Website

www.lanimaofficial.com

