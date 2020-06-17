Incineration Festival adds five new acts to 2021 bill

Organisers of London’s Incineration Festival have announced another wave of artists for next year’s bill.

The event will take place across three Camden venues – The Roundhouse, The Electric Ballroom and The Underworld – on May 8, 2021. And it’s been confirmed that Akercocke, Unfathomable Ruination, Beheaded, Skeletal Remains, and Grave Desecrator have been added to the bill, joining already-announced acts Emperor, Bloodbath, Dark Funeral, Tsjuder and Vomitory.

A number of acts who were due to perform at the "Covid-doomed 2020 event" – cancelled for obvious reasons – will instead make their debut appearances at Incineration Festival in 2021.

Tickets are on sale now – for more information head to Incineration Fest's official site.