In Pictures: Wars open Progress Wrestling's show at Wembley arena

Sunday September 30 was a big day for Wars. Not only did they announce their new EP As Within /// So Without, but they played Wembley bloody arena!

Wars won a Metal Hammer competition to open Progress Wrestling's biggest-ever show at Wembley arena and have their single Little Death used as the official theme song.

Playing to almost 5000 bloodthirsty wrestling fans, the Midland metallers smashed through a ferocious rendition of the track below at the top of the stage, as the event's promo video played overhead. Very few bands get to play Wembley arena, especially those in their infancy like Wars, but they grabbed that opportunity and powerbombed it through a flaming table.

But what did it look like behind the scenes at the biggest independent wrestling show England has seen for 30 years? Well, check out the gallery below – complete with captions from the band themselves.

All photos by Matt Higgs.