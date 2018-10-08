Trending

In Pictures: Wars open Progress Wrestling's show at Wembley arena

By Metal Hammer  

Go behind the scenes of Wars' biggest ever show at Progress Wrestling's Hello Wembley event

Wars with wrestler
(Image: © Matt Higgs)

Sunday September 30 was a big day for Wars. Not only did they announce their new EP As Within /// So Without, but they played Wembley bloody arena! 

Wars won a Metal Hammer competition to open Progress Wrestling's biggest-ever show at Wembley arena and have their single Little Death used as the official theme song.

Playing to almost 5000 bloodthirsty wrestling fans, the Midland metallers smashed through a ferocious rendition of the track below at the top of the stage, as the event's promo video played overhead. Very few bands get to play Wembley arena, especially those in their infancy like Wars, but they grabbed that opportunity and powerbombed it through a flaming table.

But what did it look like behind the scenes at the biggest independent wrestling show England has seen for 30 years? Well, check out the gallery below – complete with captions from the band themselves.

All photos by Matt Higgs.

When your pass says AAA Wembley, you know it’s going to be a good day.
Lee spent an unsurprisingly large amount of time practising entrance poses that he wouldn’t get to use.
Playing an arena still requires a load in, much to everyone’s dissatisfaction.
Matt stood in front of some 7000 seats, playing it off like it’s an ordinary day at the office.
Matt prepares to audition his wrestling alter-ego ‘Frank The Trash Man’ to the Progress guys and girls. Will he make the cut?
Ringside seats to catch all the action!
Do you detect a hint of nerves in that grin?
‘Can you make it any bigger?’
Sam intending to communicate with the crowd exclusively through messages on the screen.
Sometimes getting a good monitor mix in soundcheck can cause a few disagreements. Luckily there’s a ref in there to call this one... this time.
The people round here are friendly, to-the-point and no-nonsense. And they’ll bodyslam the bones out of you if they fancy.
Sure, we could go into detail about what’s happening here, but we could also leave it to your imagination...
Sam gets mistaken for an actual wrestler and is challenged to a test of strength and forearm tattoos.
Rob finds himself in more trouble, but the boys were uncharacteristically willing to risk their lives to ensure they play the show.
Make some noise, Wembley. What a feeling.