Iceland's epic black metallers Auðn go for glory with their stunning new album

Much like the spectacular and sulphur-rich volcanos that dot the country’s, Iceland has a habit of spewing breathtaking black metal bands into the stratosphere at regular intervals.

Formed in 2010 Auðn might not have reached the same kvlt status as the likes of Svarti Dauði and Misþyrming just yet, but that’s very likely to change with the release of band’s second album, Farvegir Fyrndar, due out on November 10 via Season Of Mist. Using the old-school Norwegian sound as touchpaper but igniting an expansive sweep no doubt inspired by standing atop vantage points in their volcanic home town of Hveragerði, contemplating the end of everything and what new worlds might emerge from the ashes, Farvegir Fyrndar marks a huge evolutionary leap for a band now at the vanguard of the next wave of sky-razing black metal without need to resort to any of that post- nonsense.

For those in search of sonic rapture we have a preview in the incendiary form of Í Hálmstráið Held, a track as vast, varied and untrammeled as the Icelandic landscape itself. “We are ecstatic to present the first track taken from our new album,” say the band themselves. “We feel that this song represents our record very well as it points into the direction, which we are striving for. Í Hálmstráið Held retains the atmosphere of our previous release, but sounds both more aggressive and melodic at the same time. We are taking things a step further and hope that you will join us!”

Without further ado, step across the breach and lose yourself to Í Hálmstráið Held below!

