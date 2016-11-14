iamthmorning To Release New Single

iamthemorning will release a brand new single this Friday on the back of this evening’s performance with Tim Bowness at London’s Bush Hall.

The band, who won the prestigious Album Of The Year award at this year’s Progressive Music Awards for current release Lighthouse, have also released a brand new promo video for new single Libretto Horror, which can be seen below.

iamthemorning appear this evening with Tim Bowness at London’s Bush Hall. The band will perform set of their own material, followed by Bowness, and then the two parties will join forces to collaborate on a set of their own and No-Man material.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s gig, iamthemorning singer Marjana Semkina said, “Today will be a very special evening for us. Our first big show in London, that runs totally on our conditions: with grand piano and strings, in a beautiful venue (which we’ll turning into a seated one) that matches our aesthetics very well. We will be playing several songs with Tim Bowness, the soundscapes that he and his band build are really spectacular and will give the whole evening a very special ambience. Our setlist will consist of revisited versions of songs from all our three albums and go on for an hour.”

Tickets for this evening’s show are still available.