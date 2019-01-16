The confessions of Zoltan Bathory: ‘I used to dye my ballsack blue’

What are you most ashamed of?

Zoltan Bathory: “I guess we really hurt each other when we were kids. I grew up in Hungary, and we would shoot each other with U-nails, the really sharp ones you fasten cables with. We would put them in a slingshot and shoot them at each other. We fucked each other up pretty bad. I got four or five in my leg that I had to get taken out by the doctor, but I shot some guys and it was really nasty. The nail spins under your skin and gets impaled on your muscle tissue, so you can’t get them out.”

What’s the highest number of girls you’ve ever been with at once?

ZB: “Two. But I’m going to improve this record on the next tour!”

Have you ever thrown up on a date?

ZB: “No. I did throw up at a party before, but never on a date. I generally went out with pretty hot women, so I’m glad I didn’t throw up! Imagine if they took off their bra and I threw up on them!”

What’s your dancing like?

ZB: “Horrible. As a joke sometimes I moonwalk – you would die laughing! But we do have the happy dance! It’s a private dance that only happens in the bedroom where you spin the whole package around.”

Have you ever been to a rave?

ZB: “No. We grew up in a pretty rough way, so we did have some gangs if that counts as a subculture, but other than that I’ve never cared for rave or hip hop or anything. We were just troublemakers blowing shit up. Once we blew up a chicken farm. We had a bunch of bullet belts, so we laid them out and put some gasoline on it thinking when it blows up it’s going to annihilate the chickens. We had no clue that the shell was going to come the other way, so we lit it, and thank God we hid, because when this thing went up the bullet belt went up in the air and it was shooting in every direction. We almost killed ourselves. And once we put explosives in the central chimney in the apartment block we lived in. Every single apartment had to be repainted because of the soot. People were running out of their apartments covered in soot.”

Who in my life would you most like to apologise to?

ZB: “All my ex-girlfriends! One of them told me she was moving out because I never paid attention to her, and she had to repeat that she was breaking up with me three or four times before I even started listening to her properly!”

What are you more vain about: your hair, your face or your figure?

ZB: “I used to be like that about my hair, but I looked like I’d been electrocuted, I had this massive afro. It took me five hours to wash this fucking thing. But I take care of myself. Sometimes I go and have my nails fixed. Girls like it, you have to be groomed. I even shave the ballsack. At one point, before I started to shave it, I used to dye it blue. The worst part is bleaching the fucking thing! It was like, ‘Do you wanna meet Papa Smurf?’”

Have you ever fucked a friend over to try and get a girl?

ZB: “That’s against all laws of mankind. You don’t fuck your friend’s girlfriend and not even their ex-girlfriend. That’s an honourable rule amongst men, you absolutely don’t do that.”

What’s the worst lie that ever backfired on you?

ZB: “Lying does backfire. If you don’t lie you don’t have to remember, and I don’t have a good memory so it’s better if I don’t lie because I can’t remember a fucking thing. If I lie I will get caught immediately.”

What’s your most disgusting personal habit?

ZB: “I’m a normal person, I don’t really have disgusting habits. I don’t pick my nose or do any of that shit. I don’t really have one! If something’s stuck in my teeth maybe I’ll pick it with my hand if I can’t find a toothpick, but that’s about it.”

Have you ever disgraced yourself at a wedding?

ZB: “I don’t go to weddings or funerals. You can’t drag me into that. But I’m planning to disgrace myself at a wedding when one of my band members gets married. I’ll probably have one of those moments when I’m not going to hold my peace when they say ‘Is there any reason they shouldn’t get married?’”