Here's 16 hours of music made by women for the benefit of anyone who still thinks proper music is only made by men

Today is International Women’s Day, and this year’s theme is ChooseToChallenge. Here at Louder, we want to celebrate women making music all year round – but we also recognise that today is a great opportunity to collate a playlist of some of our favourites.

We also like a bit of a challenge ourselves, so here we're choosing to challenge all those hanging on to the outdated notion that the only alternative music worth listening to is being made by men.



From Larkin Poe to L7, Nina Simone to Nicole Sabouné, Cocteau Twins to CHVRCHES, this 16-hour-plus playlist has alternative music's bases fully covered, from the classics we already know and love to the exciting new voices breathing fresh life into heavy music. Wanna headbang? Check out London duo Nova Twin’s stomping electro punk rock. 60s-inspired psychedelia more your thing? Rosalie Cunningham might be the one for you. You can also feel the fury of Code Orange’s blistering hardcore or rock out to Beth Hart’s soulful blues beats – whatever you like, we’ve got something here for you.

Still think there aren’t any women making exciting music today? Don't be silly. Crank this up and think again.