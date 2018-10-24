Here are some exclusive photos from the incredible Rob Zombie picturebook

From his work with White Zombie to his solo career, Rob Zombie is a metal legend. His live shows are raucous displays of schlocky horror and thumping industrial, which are just as impressive visually as they are musically... it's handy then that photographer Rob Fenn has captured some of Rob's antics in his photobook The Zombie Horror Picture Show.

We have a selection of images taken from the book below, complete with descriptions from Fenn. He's currently selling the book for just $13 until the end of October.

"This is one of my favourite photos in the book because a fan in the crowd is wearing a Heavy Metal Shop hoodie. The Heavy Metal Shop was the first store to carry the Zombie Horror Picture Show photo book. Big thanks to Kevin Kirk for one of the greatest record stores in the world!"

"This show in Casper, Wyoming, is where I realised we were creating something special and timeless. This photo I was focused on shooting Piggy D and then noticed Rob in the crowd. It was such an insane moment, and captured the energy of a Rob Zombie show."

"Snapped this after a show when Rob Zombie and John 5 were hanging out in the stands."

"Hands-down the coolest couple in rock 'n' roll! They were heading to the bus when I snapped this one."

"I still can’t believe I was lucky enough to hang out in the dressing room that day. This was shot at the Alice Cooper Christmas Pudding show in Las Vegas back in 2013. Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper shared a dressing room and everyone on the bill came in to hang out, including Jack Blades who is in this shot with them. The stories were amazing!"

"I have been lucky enough to tour with a lot of bands, and I can say there are no fans like Zombie fans. They are into the show from the start to the end. They truly are the fifth member of the band."

"I still cannot believe I snapped this photo. I was in shock seeing someone crowdsurfing in a wheelchair, then when I saw that he and Rob Zombie were going to collide in the middle, I jumped in the crowd to grab this shot."

"One of the many things I respect about Rob Zombie is that it doesn't matter whether if it's a small club or an arena, he brings the same show."

"Rob Zombie has the coolest collection of t-shirts! This is one of my favourites."

"You never know what photo you’ll get to snap of these four backstage after a show."

"This is typical shenanigans back stage, Piggy D launching himself off a stool to scare the hell out of Ginger."

"One of the greatest things for me is not only the relationships I have made with the band but with the crew as well. This shot is Rob Zombie's monitor guy Steve Walsh talking with Rob and John 5. The RZ crew is an elite group of people that two parts top of the class, and one part insane! I love them all."

All photos by Rob Fenn.

