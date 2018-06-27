Heavy Metal World Cup: Parkway Drive vs Rammstein

The second quarter final in the 2018 Heavy Metal World Cup is Parkway Drive (representing Australia) versus Rammstein (representing Germany).

Both bands emerged victorious in the opening round, fending off two of heavy music's most loved bands – including a shock victory over Iron Maiden for Rammstein. But how will the two bands fare against each other? Both bring the heat on stage, but only one can take that fire into the semi finals.

Here's how the two bands match up on paper.

Parkway Drive

Members: 5

Albums: 6

Genre: Metalcore

Biggest Song: Carrion

Most Likely To: Snap your necks to this

Rammstein

Members: 6

Albums: 6

Genre: Industrial metal

Biggest Song: Du Hast

Most Likely To: Set fire to fucking everything

Who do you want to win? The poll below is open for 24 hours. Go go go!