Hear that annoying Pen Pineapple Apple Pen song done in the style of Rammstein

Have you heard the Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen song? Even if you’ve heard a tiny snippet of it, this joke track by Japanese comedian Daimaou Kosaka will have buried its way into your brain. And guess what? It will never, ever leave.

Kosaka uploaded the song – “I have a pen, I have an apple – apple pen”– onto YouTube on August 25 and has since enjoyed over 93,000,000 views. This is largely down to Justin Bieber declaring it to be his “favourite video on the internet”. Because of this, there’s been a slew of parodies and a swell of iffy metal versions, all contributing to the comedian’s dubious musical legacy.

Still none the wiser? Lucky. Just have a listen. Go on. It’ll ruin your day.

Still with us? Good. You’re a hero. One of the tributes to Kosaka’s ode to pens and fruit has been refashioned in the style of Rammstein – and it could be one of the funniest things we’ve heard in ages. It might be because it’s distracted us from the original, or it could simply be because of the way the chap below pronounces ‘apfel’ exactly like Till Lindemann. The song itself has that unmistakable German stomp and will make you forget about being in a pen-fruit quandry.

Plus, you know, there’s explosions and stuff, so you know the Rammstein tribute is sincere.

Six times when people sang Rammstein songs on TV talent shows

Nine Situations When Only Rammstein's Music Will Do