Have your say on Metallica's new album 72 Seasons

Cover stars of both this month's Metal Hammer and Classic Rock, there are few bands in the metal world that can make the world sit up and pay attention half as effectively as Metallica do.

Closing in on 40 years since the release of their genre-defining debut Kill 'Em All, the San Francisco (former) thrashers are firing on all cylinders as they gear up for a massive world tour to celebrate the release of their 11th studio album, 72 Seasons.

By now you'll likely know our views on Metallica's new album 72 Seasons, but we want to know what you think about the new record. What would you award it, out of ten? Where do you think this album fits in amidst their discography to date? Do you miss the ballads?

With some of the highest selling records in rock and metal history, it's fair to say most of you will hold feelings one way or another, and we want to know what you truly think of the new Metallica record after the seven year wait since Hardwired... To Self Destruct.

With some of the highest selling records in rock and metal history, it's fair to say most of you will hold feelings one way or another, and we want to know what you truly think of the new Metallica record after the seven year wait since Hardwired... To Self Destruct.

And if you haven't heard Metallica's new album, there's a handy Spotify playlist at the bottom of the page.