Harbinger stream Subsidised Slaughter video

London-based technical death metallers Harbinger are premiering their new video for Subsidised Slaughter exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Speaking to Hammer about the video, guitarist Ben Sutherland: “We chose to shoot a music video for this track because we feel it compiles all the different aspects of our EP (Paroxysm) into one song, and we hope to connect with an audience that’s aware of global and social issues in the present day.”

Subsidised Slaughter is taken from Harbinger’s debut EP Paroxysm, available June 3 via iTunes.