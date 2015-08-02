Hammer's Tracks Of The Week: 27/7/15 - 2/8/15

So many albums are being announced for the second half of 2015 we’re struggling to keep track of them all - seriously, just look at the release schedule, it’s bonkers! Of course having too much amazing music is not a bad thing, so here’s our picks of the best songs from the past seven days…

Ahab - Like Red Foam (The Great Storm)

Dom Lawson (Editor At Large): ”More tectonic doom majesty from the mighty Ahab. As vast, deadly and unstoppable as the great oceans that continue to inspire this remarkable band’s music.”

Clutch - Psychic Warfare

Alexander Milas (Editor-In-Chief): “An ass-shaking Philip K. Dick-inspired dose of pure rock fury.”

Sweat Lodge - Bed Of Ashes

Jonathan Selzer (Reviews and Subterranea Editor): “Badass, bong-hitting biker rock humping a jukebox full of classic metal, and with grooves so ripe they’re practically fermented.”

Iron Maiden - The Book Of Souls Preview

Merlin Alderslade (Deputy Editor): “If you play it six times it counts as a track. Fuck off”

Grave Pleasures - New Hip Moon

Luke Morton (Online Editor): “Infectious melancholy from every metaller’s favourite post-punk crew.”