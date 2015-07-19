Hammer's Tracks Of The Week

A lot of new music has been unleashed onto the public in the past seven days – so much that we’ve barely had a chance to choose our favourites… but we gave it a good go!

Crossfaith – Xeno

Lewis Somerscales (Art Editor): “Party. Riffs. Win.”

Kadavar – The Old Man

Jonathan Selzer (Reviews/Subterranea Editor): “Autumn is coming. And this track from Kadavar’s otherwise joyous new album sounds like a vivid ode to the last sunset of summer.”

Buried In Verona – Pathways

Merlin Alderslade (Deputy Editor): “The album’s a big step up for them, and this is a fine cut.”

Amorphis – Death Of A King

Dom Lawson (Editor-At-Large): “Taken from the brilliant new album, Under The Red Cloud, this is the sound of a truly great and hugely influential band on top form. Also, I’m a sucker for a sitar.”

Bring Me The Horizon – Happy Song

Luke Morton (Online Editor): “The ongoing evolution of BMTH’s sound takes another leap with this cheerleading anthem littered with nods to Deftones and a clear arena-sized vision. But what could it mean for the album?”