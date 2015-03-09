Hammer's Gigs Of The Week: 9/3/15 - 15/3/15

Spring is on its way and it’s almost safe to leave your house without a coat and three jumpers. And what better reason to get your arse out the front door than by heading to one of these dirty nights out?

SCOTLAND

**Steel Panther: **Glasgow, O2 Academy, Monday 9th March 21st century glam flag bearers and all-round troublemakers Steel Panther return to the UK for their biggest tour of our fair isles to date. Following the huge popularity of last year’s All You Can Eat, the coiffured superstars will be bringing the likes of Glory Hole and Party Like It’s The End Of The World to the live stage. A night full of big sing-a-longs, big laughs, and we can’t wait to see/dread to think what the stage show they’ll be bringing with them is like.

WALES

**HRH United/Hammerfest VII: **Pwllheli, Hafan Y Mor Holiday Park, 12th-15th March One of the most important weekends of the year, as Hammer once again invades a normally quiet and peaceful North Wales holiday park to raise hell and bring you a weekend packed with the best metal bands you could hope for. This year’s line-up includes the likes of Candlemass, Hell, Orange Goblin, Kamelot, Raging Speedhorn, Hirax, Winterfylleth and loads, LOADS more. You’d be a fool to miss it.

THE NORTH

**Steven Wilson: **Manchester, The Bridgewater Hall, Saturday 14th March Prog royalty may be a bold claim – we mean if there really was prog royalty then God Save The Queen would be at least fives times the length with an organ solo. However, when you look at Steven Wilson’s C – which includes being a founding member of Porcupine Tree as well as working with Opeth and Orphaned Land, he’s earned the title. He heads out on the road this week in support of his new solo album Hand. Cannot. Erase.

THE MIDLANDS

Thunder: Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena, Friday 13th March Despite a history of on-and-off break ups and reformations, it’s great to see that Thunder are well and truly back. Having recently released their tenth album Wonder Days, which saw the band score a place in the top 10 album charts, they’ve proved they’re as great as ever. They look to cement this fact further this week with a killer rock show at Birmingham’s Barclaycard Arena.

THE SOUTH

**Fozzy: **Bristol, Motion & The Marble Factory, Thursday 12th March Everyone’s favourite WWE Superstar turned rockstar Chris Jericho returns to the UK this week. When he would normally be pumping iron and getting ready for Wrestlemania, his decision to sit out of this year’s PPV benefits all of us on this side of the pond as we are treated to a Fozzy tour instead. In support of last year’s Do You Want To Star A War, Y2J is an amazing performer and you’re guaranteed a fantastic night out.

LONDON

Black Veil Brides: London, The Garage, Friday 13th March Despite feeling more at home at bigger venues with stages decked out with Metallica-esque ramps and flames bursting out all around them, Andy Biersack and co. are stripping things back for the first of two very special intimate shows. They may be a divisive band but over the years the Ohio five-piece have proven themselves as a superb live act and a group of bonafide rockstars that put on the sort of show that would make the aforementioned Metallica very proud indeed.

NORTHERN IRELAND

Angel Witch: Belfast, Limelight 2, Sunday 15th March Being some of the key players in the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal, Angel Witch are arguably one of the most underrated bands in all of heavy metal. They may not have been the biggest name, or have had big record sales, but those in the know will tell you what you’re missing out. And if you are out of the loop, now is your time to rectify that by getting yourself along to the Belfast 2 this Sunday.

IRELAND

Kamelot: Dublin, Button Factory, Thursday 12th March

Have you been craving a power metal fix? Don’t worry – so have we. But luckily for us Kamelot are back for all our fist-pumping needs. With new album Haven due in May, now is a chance to catch the Florida five-piece previewing new material as well as tearing through their stellar back catalogue in Dublin this week.