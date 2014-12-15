Hammer's Gigs Of The Week: 15/12/14 - 21/12/14

Yeah yeah, we know it’s the season to be jolly and spending time with your loved ones by an open fire… but why not take your family to your nearest mosh pit for some festive fun at one of these badboys?

The North

Michael Schenker at Leeds, O2 Academy, Friday 19th December

One of the greatest guitarists in metal who can lay claim to influencing James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett and Dave Mustaine to name a few takes the stage once more to make us all jealous of his prowess. Expect a set that acts as a reminder of all the great things he’s done including Scorpions, UFO, and solo material to boot.

The Midlands

Parkway Drive at Nottingham, Rock City, Monday 15th December

The best thing to come out of Australia since Harold Bishop, this Byron Bay mob have long established themselves as one of the best metalcore acts in the game today. They close up the Atlas touring cycle with their biggest UK shows to date. Expect plenty of chunky breakdowns to get your mosh on, as well as a whole host of whoa-ohs to belt along to as well.

**The South **

‘68 at Oxford, O2 Academy 2, Wednesday 17th December

The former frontman of hardcore icons The Chariot Josh Scogin brings his new outfit back to our shores. Although the two-piece are more stripped back and not quite as bonkers as his previous incarnation, Scogin’s ever present punk rock ethos means this will still be a raucous night where anything can happen.

London

Meshuggah at Camden, The Roundhouse, Saturday 20th December

One of technical metal’s most important bands celebrate 25 years of blowing everyone’s minds with a special one-off anniversary show at London’s famed Roundhouse. In what is sure to be a very special night, the Swedish legends will be digging through their extensive back catalogue and pulling out a whole host of big hits and rarities.

Scotland

Kreator/Arch Enemy at Glasgow, QMU, Sunday 21st December

Although Angela Gossow’s departure from Arch Enemy may have left some sceptical, new singer Alissa White-Gluz proved herself as a worthy successor on War Eternal. Now we get the chance to catch the Alissa fronted Arch Enemy live. If that wasn’t enough we also get to give ourselves a sore neck for days headbanging along to German thrash legends Kreator.

Wales

All Killer, No Filler – Christmas Rocks at Wrexham, Central Station, Sunday 21st December

How do you usually celebrate Christmas? Wearing a novelty Rudolph jumper? Stuffing yourself full of turkey? Getting wasted on mulled wine? All good, but why not celebrate with a bumper gig full of Wales and the Midlands’ upcoming metal and rock bands including In Depths, Shotgun Boulevard, The Hiding Place, Zebedy, Atlas Will Atone, String The Marionette, Stand Silent and Isaac Birchall.

Northern Ireland

Joe Elliot’s Down And Outz at Belfast, The Limelight, Wednesday 17th December

The man better known for Hysteria,_ Pour Some Sugar On Me_ and_ Animal_ heads out on the road with his Down And Outz side project. The critically acclaimed show sees Elliot and friends playing homage to cult glam rock band Mott The Hoople and associated acts and has been going down a storm with crowds up and down the country

Ireland

Machine Head at Dublin, Academy, Friday 19th December

“HEAR ME NOOOOOW!!!” If the thought of hearing Robb Flynn belt that out live hasn’t got you grabbing your coat and belting out of the door towards the Academy we don’t know what will. Rounding off their triumphant comeback tour with a set packed with some of the best moments in metal, not to mention a whole host of choice cuts from Bloodstone & Diamonds, one of the best albums of the year.