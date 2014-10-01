Parkway Drive Winston in surfing film

Parkway Drive frontman Winston McCall tells of his love of the ocean in a new film exploring the relationship between surfers and the sea.

The Ocean Talk project is a collaboration between filmmakers Darius Devas and Caleb Graham and is described as going “beyond just beautiful images to get an insight into what makes these individuals tick and how the ocean plays into their lives.”

McCall says: “Ever since I started Parkway I had friends in the bodyboarding community who were curious. They would see my tattoos and hear my music and try to wrap their heads around it.

“No matter how much I tried to explain why I loved playing music, or compare the rush of a wave to the rush of being on stage, they never fully understood. I found it to be pretty much the same on the other side of the proceedings.

“Playing late nights with bands who more often than not had never seen a wave let alone ridden one is amazing, but trying to explain the connection has been challenging to say the least. When the concept for this project came about I felt it would be the perfect way to bring both worlds into the same frame.”

McCall hopes the short film gives fans a better insight into what makes him tick.

He adds: “This is who I am, in both the simplest words possible but in more depth than most would expect. My hope is this can finally shed some light for anyone interested in what makes me the person I am, and where my inspiration is sparked.”

Parkway Drive tour the UK this December, with support from Heaven Shall Burn, Northlane and Carnifex.

Dec 12: London Roundhouse Dec 13: Newcastle O2 Academy Dec 14: Glasgow Barrowlands Dec 15: Nottingham Rock City Dec 16: Bristol O2 Academy Dec 17: Manchester Academy