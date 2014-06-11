GALLERY: Meshuggah and BTBAM in Los Angeles

Two of the best bands in heavy tear it up in Los Angeles and we were there to snap it up.

Meshuggah and Between The Buried And Me teamed up for a stupidly heavy gig in LA last week. Check out our gallery of the show above and make yourself really jealous by having a look at Meshuggah’s setlist below. Jesus…

Meshuggah Setlist

Future Breed Machine

obZen

The Hurt that Finds You First

Do Not Look Down

Cadaverous Mastication

Greed

Gods of Rapture

Neurotica

New Millennium Cyanide Christ

Break Those Bones Whose Sinews Gave It Motion

Bleed

Demiurge

Straws Pulled at Random

Encore:

Mind’s Mirrors

In Death - Is Life

In Death - Is Death