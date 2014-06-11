GALLERY: Meshuggah and BTBAM in Los Angeles

Two of the best bands in heavy tear it up in Los Angeles and we were there to snap it up.
Meshuggah and Between The Buried And Me teamed up for a stupidly heavy gig in LA last week. Check out our gallery of the show above and make yourself really jealous by having a look at Meshuggah’s setlist below. Jesus…
Meshuggah Setlist
Future Breed Machine
obZen
The Hurt that Finds You First
Do Not Look Down
Cadaverous Mastication
Greed
Gods of Rapture
Neurotica
New Millennium Cyanide Christ
Break Those Bones Whose Sinews Gave It Motion
Bleed
Demiurge
Straws Pulled at Random
Encore:
Mind’s Mirrors
In Death - Is Life
In Death - Is Death