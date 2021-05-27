Get our exclusive, limited edition Billy F. Gibbons Bundle with t-shirt and collector's cover!

To celebrate the release of Billy F Gibbons' new album Hardware, we've teamed up with the BFG to present this exclusive limited edition and 100% official Classic Rock bundle. Get the new issue of Classic Rock (289), with a bundle-exclusive Billy F. Gibbons cover, AND a limited edition t-shirt, unavailable elsewhere.



Classic Rock 289 features a different take on Led Zeppelin IV, with a deep-dive track-by-track, and thoughts and explanations from the band, the engineer, a music professor, rock-star fans and more.

The issue also includes an interview with Billy Gibbons who says that the writing sessions for his latest solo opus, Hardware, also shaped a forthcoming ZZ Top album.

“The last laugh has yet to be heard,“ he says. “‘While we were working on Hardware, I was sending the roughs that might not have been fitting for that but were certainly fitting for the ZZ thing.

“I get to tiptoe out of Hardware and back into ZZ, which is underway now.”