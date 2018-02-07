Gallic black metal renegades Glorior Belli unveil an electrifying new track

A band for whom black metal was the rich and fertile soil from which a whole new range of scabrous sonic expression could grow, Glorior Belli have continued to evolve in the 15 years since they first crawled out of the Paris suburbs, while still keeping true to their piety-pulverising roots.

Due to be released on April 6 via Season Of Mist Records, Glorior Belli’s seventh album, The Apostates, adds yet more territory to their musical map, while focusing their anti-religious ire ever further, focusing on the clerical classes’ ultimate taboo: those who have turned against their own religion, revealing its rickety moral foundations and pretences to a monopoly on truth.

If you like to rage against the regime, we have a window of opportunity in the form of Deserters Of Eden: just over four minutes’ worth of righteous turbulence that allows the band’s thorny roots to rip through your consciousness, but can also switch to pounding, expansive riffage and Turbonegro/Kvelertak-style lead breaks as it it’s the most natural thing in the world.

“Much has happened over the course of our 15 years of existence, say the band themselves. “Deals have been sealed and broken, notoriety built and destroyed, comradeships fixed and voided. It is a treacherous path, the one that we have chosen. Deserters Of Eden is a song that perfectly illustrates the progression in Glorior Belli’s crusade, but not only that. This track also sparks the very first act in the denying of one’s faith, a most serious crime, such as an apostate would. This song is dedicated to all of you, who walk a similar path, struggling against bigotry and abuse of all kinds!”

So fill a bottle full of vitriol, fire it in molotov fashion towards the heavens and all who cower above, and shake a fist of fury to Deserters Of Eden below!

